Capt. Patrick Friedman, an Albany native and LSU graduate, took command of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 during a ceremony Aug. 16 aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Scranton at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego. The guest speaker at the change-of-command ceremony was Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander of the Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Friedman succeeds Capt. Chris Cavanaugh. During his tour, Cavanaugh deployed to Argentina in command of Task Group 46 in support of international search and rescue efforts for a missing submarine, ARA San Juan, with 44 sailors aboard. Cavanaugh said although tragic, the lessons learned from this event fundamentally changed how the U.S. Navy now prepares for submarine rescue operations.
Cavanaugh’s next assignment will be at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, as the head submarine/nuclear officer detailer and the nuclear propulsion program manager.
Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 consists of five Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, the floating dry-dock Arco and Undersea Rescue Command. The squadron staff is responsible for supporting and overseeing to these commands.