Baton Rouge Community College student Kenika Penix, of Tampa, Florida, has been named a 2019 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.
The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa and the American Association of Community Colleges.
New Century Transfer Pathway Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom, according to a news release.
Penix is a sophomore paralegal studies major who holds a 3.8 grade-point average. As a nontraditional student, Penix said she considers Baton Rouge Community College an important place as her studies at the college have increased her confidence as a student.
“The community on campus has helped me to regain my confidence to be all that I can be and achieve all that I can achieve,” Penix said. “This opportunity means so much to me, because it allows me to be an example to my children and make my family proud, and has basically confirmed everything that I am capable of doing and much more.”