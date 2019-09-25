Clare Ryan and Pedro Gerson have joined the faculty of the LSU Law Center, as an assistant professor of law and a visiting assistant professor of professional practice, respectively.
Before joining the LSU Law Center faculty, Ryan clerked for M. Margaret McKeown, of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She also served as a Human Rights Fellow and law clerk at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.
Ryan’s research and teaching focuses on human rights and family law. Her recent work has been published or is forthcoming in the Columbia Journal of Transnational Law and the Washington University Law Review. She is the co-author, with Alec Stone Sweet, of the 2018 book “A Cosmopolitan Legal Order: Kant, Constitutional Justice, and the European Convention on Human Rights,” published by Oxford University Press.
Gerson directs and teaches the LSU Immigration Clinic. The clinic provides immigration services for people in Louisiana, handling a wide range of immigration matters, from naturalization and asylum petitions to removal defense for individuals in immigration detention. Before joining the LSU Law Center faculty, Gerson served as an immigration staff attorney at The Bronx Defenders in New York City, a public defender nonprofit
Gerson also previously held several positions in Mexico City, including as a researcher and project manager at the Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad think tank. He also worked in government, in the National Digital Strategy Unit of the Office of the President of Mexico. While in Mexico, Gerson was an adjunct professor in the economics and law departments at Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and Universidad Iberoamericana.