The Capital Area West chapter headquarters of the Louisiana Red Cross recently added a vehicle to its fleet with money from a grant from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation.
"Fleet vehicles fulfill many roles within the Red Cross," said Merri Alessi, executive director for the Capital Area West chapter of the Louisiana Red Cross. "These vehicles allow our volunteers to respond to home fires; to provide snacks, water and coffee to first responders on the scene of a major incident; and to transport smoke alarms into at-risk communities for installation into homes — among many other things. They are a vital resource in fulfilling our mission to support our communities."
The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation's mission is to enhance Louisiana's communities, in particular the Greater Baton Rouge area, by supporting philanthropic initiatives and programs that improve the lives of its citizens, a news release said.