Girl Scouts of southeast Louisiana have more than a million reasons why they are the female entrepreneurs of tomorrow after completing another successful product sale during this year’s Cookie Program.
Girl Scouts sold over 1.1 million boxes of cookies in Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s 23-parish jurisdiction, with the girls averaging 179 boxes each.
The Girl Scouts used goal setting, decision-making, money management, business ethics and people skills to lead their troop and the council to another sweet victory.
For the past 102 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has empowered Girl Scouts with essential business and communication skills that help lead to their success today, and in the future. This year, the hands-on experience allowed girls to be digitally savvy by adding social media to its communication mix to promote their cookie booth locations and sell cookies.
“The 2019 cookie sale was better than ever and we could not be more proud of our Girl Scouts, volunteer and parents,” said Alisha Moore, chief customer experience officer. "Setting and achieving goals, along with combining learned skills with modern technology allowed our cookie sellers to run their business with confidence and take the lead."
A total of 346 girls entered Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500 or more packages of cookies, including 33 girls who sold over 1,000 boxes, and one “Cookie Mogul”— Girl Scout Junior Brooklyn Bossom, of Denham Springs, who sold 2,519 boxes to become this year’s top seller.
According to Girl Scouts Louisiana East's Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Pennington, the Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial experience for girls in the world and the country’s largest financial investment in girls, annually. "Our girls worked very hard during Cookie sales, not only selling cookies to customers, but encouraging them to donate cookies to nonprofits of their choice with our Cookie Share service project. We have to thank our customers for their participation as well."
Participating in the Girl Scout cookie program provides troops with funding for troop activities, trips and community service projects. Girls also receive individual recognitions such as patches, T-shirts, and sports bottles with some top awards including electronics, cookie dough, inflatable kayaks and a “Diva Event” for girls who sold 500-plus boxes. This year, all “Cookie Divas” were invited to a special Girl Scout Night with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Girl Scout’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Louisiana East, serves girls in grades K-12 in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. For more information, call the council offices at (800) 644-7571, or visit its website at www.gsle.org.
Included in the 2019 Cookie Hall of Fame are:
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Elaina Newman, Baton Rouge, 12616 Junior, 2001
- Sydni Wheeler, Baton Rouge, 10995 Group, 1318
- London Coustaut, Baton Rouge, 10299 Junior, 975
- Harmoni Reynard, Baton Rouge, 10585 Group, 929
- Ainsly Woods, Baton Rouge, 10855 Group, 912
- Alexandra Miles, Baton Rouge, 10747 Brownie, 884
- Faith Gremillion, Baton Rouge, 10617 Cadette, 881
- Lillian Coston, Baton Rouge, 10606 Junior, 864
- Camryn Houston, Baton Rouge, 10278 Brownie, 851
- D'angel Brown, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 850
- Chade Coleman, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 850
- Christina Cotton, Baton Rouge, 10228 Junior, 850
- Kaelyn Lipscomb, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 850
- Zoe Williams, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 850
- Kaitlyn Booth, Baton Rouge, 10995 Group, 808
- Katherine Rabalais, Baton Rouge, 10027 Cadette, 786
- Harper Harrison, Baton Rouge, 10664 Daisy, 783
- Ella Rizzutto, Greenwell Springs, 10228 Junior, 766
- Jordyn Millican, Baton Rouge, 10423 Brownie, 756
- Lillian Clark, Greenwell Springs, 10228 Junior, 750
- Hannah Hutson, Greenwell Springs, 10490 Junior, 750
- Stella Lebouef, Baton Rouge, 10233 Brownie, 750
- Kayden George, Baton Rouge, 10318 Group, 732
- Jada Johnson, Baton Rouge, 10318 Group, 720
- Terrianna Brown, Baton Rouge, 10318 Group, 707
- Domenica Giaime, Baton Rouge, 10148 Brownie, 671
- Taryn Williams, Baton Rouge, 10558 Daisy, 663
- Chloe Parker, Baton Rouge, 10746 Group, 642
- Abby Harriford, Baton Rouge, 10665 Brownie, 635
- Charli Adams, Baton Rouge, 10746 Group, 633
- Khaliyah Crumpton, Baton Rouge, 10727 Junior, 613
- Mariah Metoyer, Baton Rouge, 10201 Group, 613
- Madeleine Seely, Baton Rouge, 10009 Group, 607
- Cecilia Sanders, Greenwell Springs, 10482 Brownie, 603
- Ryleigh Hutson, Greenwell Springs, 10490 Junior, 602
- Isabel Carbo, Greenwell Springs, 10228 Junior, 601
- Kelsi Morgan, Baton Rouge, 10027 Cadette, 559
- Kaleigh Garner, Baton Rouge, 10178 Group, 558
- Aniyah Riley, Baton Rouge, 10507 Cadette, 554
- Jaiden Vallian, Baton Rouge, 10055 Group, 549
- Emma Rispone, Greenwell Springs, 10490 Junior, 543
- Sydney Wilkins, Baton Rouge, 10487 Brownie, 542
- Emma Levet, Baton Rouge, 10139 Group, 531
- Caileigh Merchan, Baton Rouge, 10236 Group, 527
- Kelli Guillory, Baton Rouge, 10606 Junior, 518
- Xana Lee, Baton Rouge, 10055 Group, 513
- Amarie Barnes, Baton Rouge, 10746 Group, 511
- Stormie Bowers, Baton Rouge, 10139 Group, 511
- Nia Mcgee, Baton Rouge, 10201 Group, 510
- Gracie Populus, Baton Rouge, 10896 Junior, 510
- Kelsey Howard, Baton Rouge, 10665 Brownie, 506
- Madeline Melancon, Baton Rouge, 10747 Brownie, 504
- Anara Lamm, Baton Rouge, 10236 Group, 503
- Macy Bonfanti, Baton Rouge, 10139 Group, 502
- Scarlett Snee, Baton Rouge, 10665 Brownie, 502
- Bryn Huey, Greenwell Springs, 10490 Junior, 501
- Lillian Green, Greenwell Springs, 10228 Junior, 500
- Grace Montoto, Greenwell Springs, 10228 Junior, 500
- Tangela Moore, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 500
- Carli Newton, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 500
- Gabriella Robinson, Baton Rouge, 10135 Junior, 500
- Rickayle Thomas, Baton Rouge, 10314 Group, 500