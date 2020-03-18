The Junior League of Baton Rouge had announced plans to cancel its Touch A Truck event set for March 21.
The League's Board of Directors held an emergency meeting to review the recommendations around the coronavirus threat and assessed the league's response. After monitoring and evaluating all available information, "we have made the decision to not move forward with Touch A Truck Baton Rouge, scheduled to take place March 21, 2020. As part of our commitment to health and safety, we support the efforts of public health officials to proactively alleviate the potential spread of illness," according to a news release.
"We were looking forward to hosting an incredible event, and we are truly disappointed that we can't gather together on March 21, 2020," the release states. "However, we strongly believe that our supporters will continue to stand with us, even if we are not physically together at the BREC State Fairgrounds.
We wish you safety, wellness and patience in this challenging time and we will be in touch soon with additional information regarding logistical details of sponsorships and ticket purchases. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As the situation changes, we will send out additional information regarding Touch A Truck 2020."
For questions or concerns, email president@juniorleaguebr.org or Michelle Smith at masmith@gardnerrealtors.com.