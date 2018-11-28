Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 16-22:

70802

Building fire

1800 block of Georgia Street. Property loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 19.

Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition

800 block of West Garfield Street. Nov. 21.

Hazardous condition, other

1500 block of Utah Street. Nov. 18.

Passenger vehicle fire

200 block of Gottlieb Street. Property loss — $5,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 17.

1000 block of Progress Street. Unintentional. Nov. 18.

70806

Hazardous condition, Other

700 block of Millgate Place. Nov. 21.

70808

Building fire

5100 block of Corporate Boulevard. Property loss — $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 16.

70809

Outside rubbish fire, Other

4400 block of Aldrich Drive. Nov. 18.

