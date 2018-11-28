Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 16-22:
70802
Building fire
1800 block of Georgia Street. Property loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 19.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
800 block of West Garfield Street. Nov. 21.
Hazardous condition, other
1500 block of Utah Street. Nov. 18.
Passenger vehicle fire
200 block of Gottlieb Street. Property loss — $5,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 17.
1000 block of Progress Street. Unintentional. Nov. 18.
70806
Hazardous condition, Other
700 block of Millgate Place. Nov. 21.
70808
Building fire
5100 block of Corporate Boulevard. Property loss — $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 16.
70809
Outside rubbish fire, Other
4400 block of Aldrich Drive. Nov. 18.