Hasan Suzuk, the longtime principal at Kenilworth Science and Technology School in Baton Rouge, has been promoted to executive director by the Pelican Education Foundation, which is Kenilworth's school board. Suzuk, in turn, promoted Hazel Regis from assistant principal to principal.
Suzuk has been Kenilworth's principal for nine years. He previously served in administrative roles in charter schools in Oklahoma. As executive director, Suzuk will oversee all of Kenilworth's operations, strategic initiatives and long-term planning.
Regis has been at Kenilworth since shortly after it was converted to a charter school. Since 2012, she has served as Kenilworth's assistant principal and dean of students.
"Mrs. Regis is a natural leader, and her positive nature and great interactions with students and parents will make her a great principal," Suzuk said.
Prior to her educational career, Regis was an LSU All-America track star, an Olympic Games competitor for Grenada and ran track professionally. She holds the LSU indoor record for the women's 400-meter sprint.
"Becoming principal is something I did not foresee, but it's a great opportunity at a great school," she said. "I don't plan on being stuck behind my desk; you'll see me in the classrooms, in the cafeteria and in the halls, being hands-on."