Dr. Burke “Jay” Brooks, chairman of the hematology/oncology department at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge has listed four forms of breast self-awareness as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“The earlier breast cancer can be diagnosed, the more likely we’ll have a successful outcome," Brooks said.
Except for skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S. Many experts say self-awareness is a key factor in early detection. This self-awareness can come in many forms:
Know your risk factors. Since you can’t stop the two biggest risks, being a woman and aging, it’s vital to focus on the third biggest risk: Family. Learning your family history is important and will give doctors vital information in forming a proactive screening plan.
Administer breast self-exams. Self-exams are important to identify any breast changes, such as a lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area; swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast; change in the size or shape of the breast; dimpling or puckering of the skin; itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; pulling-in of your nipple or other parts of the breast; nipple discharge that starts suddenly; or new pain in one spot that doesn't go away.
Get screened. Have a clinical breast exam at least every three years starting at age 20, and every year starting at age 40. Have a mammogram every year starting at age 40 if you are at average risk. Speak with your doctor about which screenings are right for you if you are at high risk.
Be well. A healthy lifestyle is important to deter many diseases, including breast cancer. Maintain a healthy weight, add exercise into your routine, limit alcohol intake and limit menopausal hormone use.