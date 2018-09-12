McMains Children’s Developmental Center will hold its Kids Bike event for ages 3-21 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive.
At the event, children with disabilities will engage in friendly competition while enjoying bike rides, a news release said. The event heats are split up by age and ability level, and are free and open to all children with a disability.
Kids Bike is an initiative of McMains Children’s Developmental Center’s program Wheels to Succeed. Wheels to Succeed was founded with a goal of letting all children, including those with disabilities, know the joy of cycling. To date, the center has granted 152 Wheels to Succeed bikes to children in southeast Louisiana, and it will be granting a 153rd bike at the event.
The event features a Sibling Alley with games for brothers and sisters and a cheering section to keep morale high.
Event participants are encouraged to bring their own adapted bike and helmet, but McMains Children’s Developmental Center will have a small collection of adaptive bikes and helmets that children can borrow.
Families who are interested in learning about applying for an adapted bike are also welcome to come out and speak to the center’s staff. All children who receive a Wheels to Succeed bike must be evaluated by a physical therapist; the center will be offering free evaluations at the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
To register for Kids Bike, visit www.mcmainscdc.org/KidsBikeEvent.