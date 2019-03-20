Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 8-14:
70802
Fires in structure other than in a building
1700 block of North 24th Street. Property loss — $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 12.
Grass fire
200 block of Edison Street. Unintentional. March 13.
Hazardous condition, Other
2000 block of Birch Street. March 8.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
3300 block of North 38th Street. March 10.
70806
Fires in structure other than in a building
1300 block of Tara Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Intentional. March 9.
70808
Building fire
8400 block of Governor Drive. Property loss — $100,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 8.
Grass fire
2100 block of Perkins Palms Avenue. Property loss: $100. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 13.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
4400 block of Highland Road. March 11.