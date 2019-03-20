Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 8-14:

70802

Fires in structure other than in a building

1700 block of North 24th Street. Property loss — $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 12.

Grass fire

200 block of Edison Street. Unintentional. March 13.

Hazardous condition, Other

2000 block of Birch Street. March 8.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

3300 block of North 38th Street. March 10.

70806

Fires in structure other than in a building

1300 block of Tara Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Intentional. March 9.

70808

Building fire

8400 block of Governor Drive. Property loss — $100,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 8.

Grass fire

2100 block of Perkins Palms Avenue. Property loss: $100. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 13.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

4400 block of Highland Road. March 11.

