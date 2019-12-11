Baton Rouge General’s skilled nursing facility, located on the hospital’s Mid City campus, was named a 2019 “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News & World Report for its high-performing rating in short-term rehabilitation, according to a news release.
One of just eight facilities statewide to earn the highest marks, BRG was evaluated on the quality of post-acute care for patients recovering from a hospital stay, often after a stroke, heart attack, infection or accidental injury, the release said.
“The skilled nursing facility at our Mid City campus has achieved exceptional outcomes for patients, which means they are regaining function and returning home in the shortest time possible,” said Monica Nijoka, BRG’s chief nursing officer.
Seventy-two percent of BRG’s skilled nursing patients were discharged home, far above both the state (35 percent) and national (49 percent) average. This category is measured as a way to assess successful rehabilitation.
BRG’s skilled nursing facility also holds a five-star rating through Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare. For the past five years, the hospital has earned national recognition as a “Seniors Friendly” facility through NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders) for its ongoing commitment to excellence in caring for seniors, including skilled nursing, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, behavioral health services, and wound care and hyperbarics.
U.S. News short-term rehabilitation ratings use data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) and include metrics of nurse staffing, patient outcomes, facility complaints and rehabilitation therapy.
For information, call (225) 387-7085.