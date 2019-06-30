Strong seasons carried the Runnels School baseball and softball teams to the state playoffs in Sulphur, where the Raiders finished as runners-up in the Division V LHSAA playoff bracket.
The Lady Raiders, ranked No. 4 in the state, powered their way to the LHSAA state softball quarterfinals, placing third in districts.
Five Raider baseball players made All-District first team: pitcher Ricky Harrison, catcher Robby Harrison, infielder Grayson Gulley, and outfielders Collin Bueche and Jake Best. On the All-District second team are pitcher Sam Haase, infielder Blaine Nicholson, outfielder Trent King, and utility player Justin Taliaferro.
Lady Raider softball players selected to the All-District first team are infielder Carlie Aucoin and outfielder Sarah Soileau. Second-team All-District players are pitcher Kayleigh Nicholson, infielder Anna Manning and utility player Gracie Smith.