Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Aug. 17-23:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Greenwell Springs Road 11300: $4,400,000, Owner: Not listed. Total square footage: 34,646. Renovation of existing 27,970 square-foot library and addition of 6,676 square-foot to same, to create 34,646 square-foot library. Issued Aug. 22.
Perkins Road 7673: $35,000, Owner: Randy Wong. Total square footage not listed. Installation/addition of new 1,000 grease trap to serve Building C (Shell permit: 55714) at existing mercantile/business shopping center. Issued Aug. 23.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
O'Neal Lane 670: $25,000, Owner: Sal Bernadas. Total square footage: 1,118. Complete interior to finish out suite C of 1,118 square foot for mercantile use of bakery items. Issued Aug. 23.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Dalrymple Drive 1515: $20,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 1,231. New construction of 755 square-foot open roofed pavilion for park site, with adjacent 350 square-foot open arbor and adjacent 96 square-foot storage shed. Issued Aug. 22.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4461: $475,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage not listed. New parking lot/site plan to serve as future commercial mercantile office park intended for eight buildings; to total 36,800 square foot. No electrical. Issued Aug. 23.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Corporate Boulevard 7529: $120,000, Owner: Gary Flinn. Total square footage: 50,635. No plumbing. Remodel of existing 50,635 square-foot building for mercantile grocery store sales including modifications of existing interior ceilings, walls and floors with changes to structural, electrical and mechanical systems. Issued Aug. 17.
Corporate Boulevard 7620: $46,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 1,240. Interior renovation to existing Suite G of 1,240 square-foot for small beverage dispensary business. Issued Aug. 23.
Florida Boulevard 8121: $45,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,600. Renovation to existing former doughnut restaurant to new restaurant with drive-through, adding new kitchen hood. Business use with occupancy less than 50 persons. Issued Aug. 17.
Harding Boulevard 3836: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Minor fire damage renovation of existing 1,656 square-foot restaurant. Replacing ceiling grid, kitchen equipment, HVAC and some electrical fixtures. Issued Aug. 22.
Pecue Lane 6434: $15,000, Owner: Melvin Vueso. Total square footage: 1,181. Remodel and change of occupancy from nail salon, Group B (see B-201012014) to church, Group A-3 in a retail/business office strip center. Scope of work includes addition of a mop sink and new 192 s.f. wood deck in sanctuary. No more than 49 occupants at one time. Issued Aug. 22.
Perkins Road 13234: $35,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 311. Termite damage repair. Framing and sheetrock only existing business. Issued Aug. 17.
Perkins Road 17451: $35,000, Owner: Cyrus Bonakchi. Total square footage: 3,964. Renovation to Suite A of previous restaurant to create interior design sales showroom area for existing showrooms Suites B & C. Scope of work consists of creating showroom niches with new interior walls, portion of new suspended ceiling, new cased openings, new electrical panel. Issued Aug. 22.
Perkins Road E 18303: $400,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 4,344. Interior renovation to combine previous existing Suite 117 (under review as permit 82018) and new suite 118 into a single suite for business use as a hair salon. Issued Aug. 17.
Perkins Rowe 10000: $285,000, Owner: Josh Galica. Total square footage: 3,420. Renovation to existing Building G, Suite 140 for use as nail salon in existing mixed-use development. Issued Aug. 21.
Plank Road 4604: $80,000, Owner: Tuan Tran. Total square footage not listed. Car hit building (nail shop) repairing exterior wall/windows. Place electrical in the wall. Issued Aug. 20.
United Plaza Boulevard 8550: $137,000, Owner: Joe Goudeau. Total square footage: 2,730. Interior renovations for business office of third floor: Suite 304, 2,730 square feet. Issued Aug. 23.
DEMOLITION
Hill Drive 8724: Owner: Suzane Guidry. Total square footage not listed. Single family residential to be demolished. Issued Aug. 17.
FENCE
Cottonwood Avenue 2424: $2,500, Owner: Donald Haydel. Total square footage: 187. Replacing an old wooden fence. Issued Aug. 17.
POOL
Pikes Lane 6665: $145,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,900. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 20.
Rosemont Drive 1450: $45,000, Owner: Josh Williams. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 17.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Cal Road 9545: $70,000, Owner: Stephanie and Pierre Bowman. Total square footage: 1,427. Addition of detached living area to existing residence — not to be used as a separate dwelling. Issued Aug. 20.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Cherokee Avenue 2345: $100,000, Owner: Ilya Vehktor. Total square footage: 760. Addition of bedroom, study, laundry room, sunroom and bathroom to existing residence. Issued Aug. 22.
Hooper Road 7370: $62,400, Owner: Ronnie Henderson. Total square footage: 2,400. Addition of metal storage building. Issued Aug. 21.
North Parkview Drive 9974: $45,000, Owner: Davie Meche. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation from utility to master bath. Create utility and closet. Enclose existing courtyard for sunroom and add porch. Issued Aug. 17.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Annabelle Avenue 6926: $194,142, Owner: Brenda Catalanatto. Total square footage: 2,489. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 23.
Blue Rose Drive 6444: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 21.
Blue Rose Drive 6632: $178,776, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,292. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 21.
Broussard Street 4317: $619,320, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,940. New single-story, single-family residence (wind zone 91-99 mph). Issued Aug. 21.
Gentle Wind Drive 1311: $203,892, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 17.
Gentle Wind Drive 1319: $245,076, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 3,136. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 17.
Gentle Wind Drive 1327: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 20.
Gentle Wind Drive 1335: $175,890, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,255. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 20.
Great Tern Avenue 12523: $250,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,361. New single family residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued Aug. 23.
Highland Road 13606: $1,100,000, Owner: Naser Abudyak. Total square footage: 12,147. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 21.
Honors Court Drive 15340: $1,200,000, Owner: Taylor and Laci Theunissen. Total square footage not listed. New single family two-story residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued Aug. 20.
Mimosa Street 5143: $217,854, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,793. New single family dwelling. Issued Aug. 23.
Red Rose Drive 6415: $174,330, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,235. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 21.
Silverbill Lane 524: $250,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,601. New single family residential home located in the 100- 109 mph windzone. Issued Aug. 20.
Simonson Way 21121: $331,812, Owner: Matthew and Chelsea Simonson. Total square footage: 4,254. New construction residential. Issued Aug. 22.
Spiller's Way 16540: $362,154, Owner: Michael Foster. Total square footage: 4,643. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 17.
Veranda Lakes Drive 3158: $315,198, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 4,041. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 23.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 526: $250,000, Owner: not listed. Total square footage: 2,311. New single family residential home. Issued Aug. 23.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
70th Avenue 2731: $20,000, Owner: Ben Clark. Total square footage: 1,442. Complete renovation to existing house consisting of all new cabinets, new electrical, new plumbing with PEX lines, new sewer lines and new HVAC. Walls have been gutted and will require insulation. Issued Aug. 17.
Belle Helene Court 3236: $41,513, Owner: Lawton Searcy. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair termite damaged residence. Issued Aug. 17.
Bennett Drive 4727: $300,000, Owner: Evan Scroggs. Total square footage: 1,428. Interior renovation of existing residence on first floor to extend bedrooms, renovate kitchen and bathrooms and to convert attic space into second floor living area — 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms — all within existing footprint. Issued Aug. 23.
Beth Ann Drive 5460: $32,441, Owner: Carolyn Jarrels. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence — flooded house Restore La. — flood zone X. Issued Aug. 17.
Canyonland Drive 3705: $23,880.27, Owner: Regina Chatman. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 22.
Flintwood Avenue 10521: $14,467.85, Owner: Cynthia Russell. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 21.
Jo Anne Drive 3527: $4,034, Owner: Anissa Jacob. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence — Flood zone X. Issued Aug. 22.
Kennon Drive 1775, Baker: $42,330, Owner: Daniel O. Sanchez. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued Aug. 20.
Kerrit Drive 4333: $10,500, Owner: Tony Do. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued Aug. 17.
Kleinert Avenue 2633: $50,000, Owner: Andy and Lauren Hatcher. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to remove windows, replace door, remodel bathroom, closets of existing residence. Issued Aug. 22.
Loring Drive 5362: $31,613.31, Owner: Jessie Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 22.
Prescott Road 9132: $14,000, Owner: Tony Do. Total square footage not listed. Flooded duplex. Issued Aug. 17.
Prescott Road 9136: $14,000, Owner: Tony Do. Total square footage not listed. Flooded duplex. Issued Aug. 17.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7749: $150,000, Owner: Bob Nicholson. Total square footage: 3,761. Remodeling existing residence — removing and replacing stairs, replace windows, renovate bathroom. Issued Aug. 21.
Tracy Avenue 9543: $14,500, Owner: Tony Do. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged duplex — one-hour fire-rated wall. Issued Aug. 17.
Tracy Avenue 9545: $14,500, Owner: Tony Do. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged duplex — one-hour fire-rated wall. Issued Aug. 17.
Vale Street 6249: $23,684.56, Owner: Cheryl Dukes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Aug. 17.
West Darryl Parkway 9769: $36,036.15, Owner: Addie Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 21.
Windsor Drive 1515: $29,000, Owner: LaKendrick Wright. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence — FEMA 49.9 percent. Issued Aug. 22.
SOLAR
Greenview Avenue 13676: $20,747, Owner: Debra Shackelford. Total square footage: 1. Installation of 14 solar panels on existing residential roof. Issued Aug. 20.