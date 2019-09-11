The Baton Rouge office of the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm has added two partners specializing in environmental law and an associate specializing in construction.
The new partners are Timothy W. Hardy and V. Joyce Matthews, and the new associate is David C. Fleshman.
Hardy regularly represents clients in regulatory, litigation and transactional matters. He previously served as the top adviser on environmental affairs for a former Louisiana governor, as assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and as a division director tor the Louisiana Department of Justice.
Matthews was a senior attorney with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Fleshman has experience in matters involving public bid and procurement law, public records law, construction contracts and public-private partnerships for the construction of large public projects in Louisiana.
BSW has offices in New Orleans and Monroe as well as Baton Rouge, where it was founded in 1928.