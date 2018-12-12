The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana is coordinating the annual Letters About Literature contest, a Library of Congress national reading and writing competition for students in grades four through 12. To enter the contest, a student writes a personal letter to an author, living or deceased, explaining how the author’s book, poem, play or speech changed the student’s view of the world or self.
Students may enter at read.gov/letters through their school or local libraries, or on their own, in one of three competition levels: Level 1 for grades four through six, Level 2 for grades seven and eight, or Level 3 for grades nine through 12. Letters must be submitted directly to the Library of Congress by Jan. 11.
“Literature has an amazing power to both inspire and to heal, and none so much as the books we read as young people,” State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton said. “I’ll never forget how books such as 'Matilda,' 'Charlotte’s Web,' and 'The Chronicles of Narnia' inspired my lifelong love of reading. The Letters About Literature contest offers a meaningful opportunity for students at a variety of grade levels to reflect on the way reading has affected their lives.”
The national Letters About Literature team selects finalists for Louisiana in each competition level; then, state winners are chosen by a panel of judges including teachers and librarians from throughout the state. Louisiana winners receive $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. The winners are honored at the Louisiana Book Festival. First-place letters are submitted to the Library of Congress for the national competition with the chance of winning up to $1,000.
Official rules, a call for student letters, and a helpful video series guide for participating may be found at read.gov/letters, as well as teacher resources with lesson plans and instructions for submitting letters as a group.