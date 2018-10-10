NAACP Regions McClanahan Scott.jpg

The Louisiana NAACP and Regions Bank are working together on a program to teach people, for free, the essentials of managing money and reaching long-term financial goals. Seen here, from left, are Mike McClanahan, president of the Louisiana NAACP; Mike Scott, community development manager for Regions Bank; and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

During the Louisiana NAACP state conference at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the NAACP announced a partnership with Regions Bank to provide free financial education and training across the state.

The collaborative program, Saving More, Spending Smarter, combines the community reach of the state's local NAACP branches with the financial expertise and resources of Regions Bank.

The pilot program will begin this fall in Monroe and Lafayette. Based on feedback from participants, as well as the greatest needs identified in local communities, the Louisiana NAACP and Regions will further customize the program with plans to expand it to more communities throughout the state.

