During the Louisiana NAACP state conference at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the NAACP announced a partnership with Regions Bank to provide free financial education and training across the state.
The collaborative program, Saving More, Spending Smarter, combines the community reach of the state's local NAACP branches with the financial expertise and resources of Regions Bank.
The pilot program will begin this fall in Monroe and Lafayette. Based on feedback from participants, as well as the greatest needs identified in local communities, the Louisiana NAACP and Regions will further customize the program with plans to expand it to more communities throughout the state.