Breast cancer survivor event planned
The Louisiana Coalition of African-American Breast Cancer Survivors will host a "Musical Matinee" at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 343-7692 or (225) 936-5922 or email madamcdonald@cox.net.
A Louisiana Christmas talk
The Capitol Park Museum's Lunchtime Lagniappe! program, "A Louisiana Christmas: Heritage Recipes & Hometown Celebrations," will be at noon Nov. 13. Carol Stubbs and Nancy Rust will talk about Les Fêtes de Noël, providing recipes and activities from the lighting of the bonfire at Oak Alley Plantation to the Festival of Lights in Natchitoches. Admission is free. Call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
At the museum
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., opened "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" on Nov. 5. The show, which runs through Feb. 23, explores the intersection of religion with artistry, material and trade through artworks from South and East Asia. Call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Art Gone Wild contest accepting entries
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is accepting submissions through Nov. 29 for its Art Gone Wild art contest. Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and submit their work for judging by visitors Dec. 13 and 14 during the ZooLights event.
Entries for Art Gone Wild are free, but submissions are limited to one per person. Artwork entered must be two-dimensional and drawn or painted entirely by hand. Submission categories are:
- Alligator, children up to second grade
- Eagle, children in grades three through six
- Giraffe, children in grades seven through 12
- Tiger, all adults.
Submissions can be dropped off at the zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, or at BREC, 6201 Florida Blvd.
For full Art Gone Wild details, visit brzoo.org/events/special/art-gone-wild.