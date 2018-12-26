The Catholic High School team of Mack Kemper and Christian Thompson took first place in a regional computer science competition conducted through the 2018 Congressional App Challenge.
Over the past four months, thousands of students coded original apps as part of districtwide competitions. The winners were recently congratulated by Rep. Garret Graves, who represents Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.
Kemper and Thompson created Unite SMS, an app intended to improve school communication between administrators, parents, students and teachers.
Brian Tsai, a senior from Baton Rouge High, came in second place with Urban Crisis, an app that consolidates and displays important information for use during an emergency.
"The reality is that our entire lives are wrapped up in our smartphones and their capabilities. It is incredible how these students can actually use these opportunities to use data and design apps to make communities safer and improve communications," Graves said. His office received more than 20 submissions from schools in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and West Baton Rouge parishes, according to a news release.
Third place went to Jeremy Worley and Mateo Rosas from Catholic High School for their Spend to Save app. Honorable mentions went to Tré Landaiche, Ross Jones and J.P. Dowling from the Dunham School and to Josh Harold and Jefferson Koonce from Catholic High School.