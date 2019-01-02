Catholic High School senior Allen Charles Duggar is one of two student delegates who will represent Louisiana in the 2018-19 U.S. Senate Youth Program, sponsored by The Hearst Foundations. The other Louisiana delegate is Sarah Katherine McCallum, a senior at Cedar Creek School in Farmerville
Duggar will join Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy in the nation's capital during the 57th annual USSYP Washington Week in March. The 104 student participants will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.
Washington Week is an intensive study of the federal government and the people who lead it. Delegates will hear policy addresses by senators, Cabinet members, officials of the departments of State and Defense and leaders of other federal agencies. Traditionally, delegates have also participated in a meeting with a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and the president of the United States. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates a more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.
Duggar is the president of the CHS Band and plays the guitar and keyboards in the CHS Jazz Band. He is the vice president of the Youth and Government club, historian and co-founder of the Quiz Bowl team, and an Eagle Scout. He has been named a National Merit semifinalist for 2019 and earned an AP Scholar with Distinction recognition from The College Board. Allen is considering Tulane University, the College of Charleston, Brown University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as possible college choices.
This is the second year in a row Catholic High School has had a student selected for this program. Last year, Drake Brignac ’19 was selected as a delegate.