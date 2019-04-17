A Geaux Yoga event March 23 in the Stadium Club South at LSU raised more than $20,000 for local cancer patients.
About 150 people attended the event, which was organized by Yoglates instructor April Hill and cancer survivor Tanie Bush. The beneficiaries of the fundraiser are Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services.
“Every person has the ability to be active in helping those in our community impacted by this disease,” said Ethan Bush, vice president and chief development officer, for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Foundation.