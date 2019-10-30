Along with their therapists and parents, a group of 25 children from The Emerge Center will soon take a field trip to Perkins Rowe, where they will help create a mural, "Rise Above," designed by Ellen Ogden.
The completed piece will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 2, during the Perkins Rowe Arts Festival.
The collaboration goes even further by Perkins Rowe providing the opportunity for the children to enjoy play activities in its green space and visit Rock n’ Pops during their trip.
“A field trip like this may seem like a typical, everyday activity, but for the children we serve it is so much more. It’s a unique opportunity to be able to bring them into a new environment that might typically be challenging for them," said Brandi Monjure of The Emerge Foundation, which empowers children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.