The Astrobots robotics team, made up of homeschoolers from the Baton Rouge area, earned a spot in the state finals of the FIRST Tech Challenge during 10 qualifying matches Dec. 1 at Destrehan High School. The Astrobots' victory in the qualifying finals came in alliance with the Blue Jays team, of Jesuit High School in New Orleans.
The Astrobots also won the Think Award during the qualifying competition. Only 6 out of the 15 teams at the New Orleans qualifier received a bid for the state finals tournament. The Astrobots also were nominated for the Design Award and the Inspire Award.
Coach Debra Simino began inviting local homeschoolers to join the team in August. Her daughter, Christina, had competed on a FIRST Lego League squad and is mentoring a team of young girls at that level. She is the only member with experience in the FIRST organization. Other team members are Joseph Anderson, Adam Crousillac, Braeden Gaines, Trevor Gaines, Ezra James, Jared Talbot, Brooks Waite and Joshua West.
Astrobot team members fill the roles of designers, builders and programmers. In addition to Simino, they are guided by mentors Gary Belt and David Gaines and assistant coach Sharon Gaines.
The Astrobots continue to think of innovative ideas to implement into the design and function of their robot, and look forward to their next competition Jan. 12 at the Dunham School in Baton Rouge.