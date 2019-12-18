The BREC administrative offices at 6201 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge will be closed for Christmas Dec. 24 and 25. Normal operating hours will resume at all BREC facilities on Dec. 26. BREC administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 1 and resume normal operating hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
All tennis centers, recreation centers, The Baton Rouge Zoo, Independence Park Theatre, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Magnolia Mound, Baton Rouge Gallery, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, BREC’s Extreme Sports Park, Highland Road Park Observatory and Cohn Arboretum will close Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, unless a rental has been previously scheduled. Normal operating hours will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 2, for all facilities.
All golf centers will close on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26 after Christmas Day. The golf centers will remain open throughout the entirety of the New Year’s holiday.
For more information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org.