Sacred Heart of Jesus School fourth graders took paradegoers on a trip around the world with their salute to Famous Landmarks on Feb. 21.
The parade began in the gym with red wagon floats designed and crafted by the students, taught by Brooke Robinson. Landmarks included the Eiffel Tower by Ella Taylor, the French Quarter by Gianna Canezaro, the Berlin Wall by Wei-chien Chiang, and the Sydney Opera House by Dillon Gosserand.
Reigning king and queen were Drew Mascari and Charlotte Boudreaux. WAFB-TV meteorologist Jay Grymes was master of ceremonies.
Following the parade, fourth graders threw traditional Mardi Gras favors to the student body, faculty and guests on the school grounds.