Experts in all areas of antiques reviewed coins, paintings, ceramics, dolls, toys, musical instruments, jewelry and furniture brought to the Main Library at Goodwood Oct. 27 during the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Attic Treasures & Collectibles event.
Many interesting and notable items made it to the event including a pair of early 20th century Cherokee braided baskets, which the owner's family had traded supplies for, and a large hand-painted Japanese vase from the late 19th century that the family had owned for more than 100 years.
Other items of note brought to the event included:
- A snuff box carved out of ebony, made in France in the 1800s. The scene on it depicts the Marquis de Lafayette visiting George Washington's grave. This was probably made to commemorate the visit. Estimated value $2,500-$5,000.
- A commemorative watch from the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco, which may have been sold in the French Pavilion. An estimated value could not be given.
- An early 1800s American-made table. Estimated value $2,000-$5,000.
- A vintage poster advertising the 'Happy Hannah Cakewalk' music book.