Approximately 170 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred masters, bachelors or associate degrees during the university’s commencement exercises at 2 p.m. May 18 in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
The commencement keynote speaker, Julio Melara, is the president and chief executive officer of Louisiana Business Inc., a multimedia publishing company which publishes the Baton Rouge Business Report and 225 Magazine. He is also the founder and CEO of the Business Report’s Executive Leadership Academy, an exclusive program for advancing professionals and business owners. Melara is a devoted husband and father, the author of five books and currently serves on several boards in Baton Rouge, including Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Iberia Bank and Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Viktoriia Leigh, a Biology student originally from Ukraine, was recognized at commencement with the Student Excellence and Commitment to Service Award. This award distinguishes a graduating student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.
Area graduates included:
Master of Health Administration
- Baton Rouge: Chelsea Fields Carter.
Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies
- Baton Rouge: Justin Thomas Allen, Alexandria Bloise, Elizabeth Grace Dauer Blough, Eleanor Catherine Brandon, Jenna Hisey Bumgardner, Valerie Rhea Erath, Danielle Antoinette LaBorde, Ryan Olivia Ring, Kari Anne Semmes, Jacob Michael Shaw, John B Teal III.
- Zachary: Jonathan Edward Fletcher, Laura Clesi Knight, Jennifer L. Warner.
Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies-Psychology
- Baton Rouge: Deonna Hawkins-Jackson, Beverly Holmes.
Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Baton Rouge: Brett Ryan Ross*.
Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science
- Baton Rouge: Payton L. Mitchell.
Bachelor of Science in Health Service Administration
- Baton Rouge: Lindsey Marie Falcon.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Baton Rouge: Tina Michelle Davis, Julie Ann DiGiovanni, Kelsey Nicolle Galvan, Hayden Christopher Latour*, Kiona Tonae Lynum, Hannah Elise Maier*, Amy Traylor Nikolaus, Andrea Maria Ramirez, Brittni Ilene Ray, Emily Monya Roth, Hala Kamal Salameh, Emily Marie Salles, Kylie Danielle Smith, Alison M. Torregrossa, Jessica Lynn Winfrey.
- Greenwell Springs: Christina Marie St. Pierre.
- Zachary: Shelbi Nicole Dykes.
Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy
- Baton Rouge: Tammy Woodard Brown, Angela Marie Jones.
Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
- Baton Rouge: Reuben Cheng, Emily Marye Cronin*, Abigail Pounders Fontaine, Ashley McNabb Gough*, Nicholas Dean Gough, Lance M. Lognion, Christopher Jason O'Neal, Marshall Haines Peak, Hannah Marie Vidallier.
- Greenwell Springs: Emily Ann Moreno.
Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
- Baton Rouge: Katherine Nicole Denham, Meagan Ashley Hood, Whitney Scott Richardson, Sunny T. Vu.
*Denotes 2019 Spring Honor Graduates