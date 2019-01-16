Hospice In His Care, a Baton Rouge-based hospice service, has become a part of the Champion Management healthc are services organization, with a close affiliation with Superior Home Health, also of Baton Rouge.
Superior Home Health, which has been part of the Champion family since 2017, expects to offer a broader range of services to families and patients through its affiliation with Hospice in His Care, according to a news release.
John Stagg, CEO and president of Champion Management, cited the Advanced Illness Management program of Superior Home Health and Hospice In His Care. The program provides a “middle” level of service between home health services and hospice care and helps patients increase the quality of their life through pain and symptom management, medication and disease education and access to key resources that maximize their comfort and life quality. A key aspect of the service is helping patients better manage their health care at their home with a reduction of visits to hospital emergency rooms and doctors offices.
Hospice In His Care will retain its own identity within the Champion organization. According to Janette Roulston, CEO and co-founder of Hospice In His Care, the location of the hospice and all staff and programs will continue uninterrupted during the transition into Champion Management.