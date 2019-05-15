The 2019-20 board of directors of Forum 35 took office April 1, with plans to bring new leadership opportunities and expand service projects throughout Baton Rouge.
With nearly 400 young leaders working in diverse industries and environments in Baton Rouge, Forum 35 is the resource for young professionals in the region, according to a news release.
The 2019-20 executive officers are led by Jessica Trepagnier, of Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, president; Neva Butkus, of the Louisiana Budget Project, president-elect; Amy DeJean, of Robert Half Finance and Accounting, treasurer; and Chris Simoneaux, of Assurance Financial, secretary.
Vice presidents are Gregory Pogue, of Red River Bank, development; Amy Cimo, of Community Coffee Co., communications; Melissa Thompson, of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, membership; Janel Page, of McMains Children’s Developmental Center, arts and culture; Morgan Kastner, of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, service; Meredith LaBorde, of the Baton Rouge General Foundation, leadership; and Gabrielle Roussel, of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, diversity.
Members of the 2019-20 board of directors are Jessica Keasler, of Providence Engineering and Environmental Group; Vijay Murugesan, of CES USA Corp.; Ethan Melancon, of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Jeffrey Wale, of the Louisiana Department of Justice; and Ryan Newchurch, of Keller Williams Realty.