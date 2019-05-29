Louisiana Master Gardeners will give two free presentations on fall gardening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St., Baton Rouge.
Kerry Hawkins will lead off with “Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Fall Vegetable Garden,” followed by Don Moore with “Plant Selection for Fall Gardens."
The June 6 program is part of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association’s Library Series. The series will continue with talks on “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs” and “Hydroponics: You Don’t Have to Get Your Hands Dirty Any Longer” at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. For information on the association’s outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.