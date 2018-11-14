Second Chance Dog Rescue is a foster-based registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving homeless dogs primarily from local shelters as well as dogs surrendered by their owners. The group believes every dog deserves a second chance. After rescue, all dogs receive a medical exam that includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm and fecal tests. Dogs are kept in safe, healthy foster environments until they are adopted.
Adoption events are held from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and every other Sunday, at Petco Acadian Village, 3535 Perkins Road. Adoption events are also held from noon to 3 p.m. on other Sundays at PetSmart, 8660 Airline Highway. To check on the Sunday location, visit www.facebook.com/secondchancelouisiana. Email secondchancedogrescuela@gmail.com or call (225) 931-9157.