"Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender," an exhibit of works by artist Ben Peabody, is on display through September, National Recovery Month, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
A free program featuring Peabody, a Baton Rouge native, and artwork subjects Cory W. and Fred B. will be at the library at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark will share insights on the effects of addiction and the staggering statistics that reflect the toll it takes on life and longevity. Representatives from various community addiction resource groups and organizations also will be available at the program. A book signing will follow the program.