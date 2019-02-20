LSU sophomore Kailyn Rainey will serve as Queen Zulu 2019 and the Golden Band from Tigerland will join her to march on Mardi Gras in the Zulu parade in New Orleans.
Rainey is the first LSU student to be selected as Queen Zulu in the long and colorful history of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Inc.
Rainey, who was selected as queen by her grandfather, King-elect George B. Rainey, made her official arrival as the queen-elect during a traditional celebration Feb. 10 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Zulu rolls at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, beginning at the intersection of South Claiborne and Jackson avenues in New Orleans.
Kailyn Rainey, a native of New Orleans, is majoring in finance at LSU. She a member in LSU’s chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants. She serves her community by participating in various school supply drives and events to feed the homeless. Following in her family's footsteps of entrepreneurship, Rainey aspires to one day have a business of her own.
After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, Rainey plans to get a master’s degree in business administration and possibly attend law school, as she has spent the past three summers as a student-worker in the chambers of Judges Edwin Lombard and Paula Brown in the Louisiana 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.