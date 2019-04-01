The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club's 45th annual cat show was Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Approximately 225 cats belonging to exhibitors from all over the country competed, giving spectators an opportunity to see many different breeds, including Abyssinian, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Maine Coons, Siamese, Oriental shorthairs, Ragdolls, Chartreux, Persians, Siberians, Bengals and new to the show this year, the Khao Manee breed from Thailand.
There was also a special category for household pets. Vendors had both pets and owners covered, offering gift items including scratching posts, jewelry, toys as well as unusual items. Several rescue groups attended the show, with cats and kittens available for adoption.