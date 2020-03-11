Members of the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club learned about the mission and achievements of the St. Vincent de Paul Society when the society's president and CEO, Michael Acaldo, spoke at the club's Feb. 10 meeting.
According to a news release, Acaldo said that the St. Vincent de Paul Society filled more than $1.4 million worth of prescriptions in 2019 for the needy in its 12-parish region around Baton Rouge.
Established in Baton Rouge in 1865, the international organization provides food, clothing, shelter and health care “to our neediest citizens,” Acaldo said. Unlike other shelters, de Paul will take in mothers with children older than five. In fact, it will take in whole families. The goal, however, is not housing but to help individuals “get their life back on track,” he noted.
The LSU retirees club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses.