The Upbeats performed during the Jingle Bell Coffee at the Woman's Club.
Merrie Lee Logan is director of the singing group, which is made up of residents of the Shenandoah and Tiger Bend area, joined on this occasion by guest artist Patsy Prince.
The organizer of the party was Mary Ladner, the tea girl was Sally Ann Martin and refreshments were provided by Mary Hereford, Pam Chapman, Deloras Dyer, Martin, Lois Saye, Rosemary Lane, Debbie Simmons Harris, Carolyn Chaney and Tessa Bankston.
Martin decorated the dining table and mantel, and Bankston decorated the foyer and meeting hall.
Harris and Pat Richards greeted guests at the door, with Karen Cordell at the register. Dyer served coffee, and Ladner served mulled spice tea.