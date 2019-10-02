Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Sept. 20-26:

70802

Building fire

1600 block of North 46th Street. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause under investigation. Sept. 21.

Passenger vehicle fire

4300 block of Washington Avenue. Property loss: $15,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 23.

70806

Cooking fire, confined to container

8800 block of Airline Highway. Contents loss: $1,000. Sept. 21.

Grass fire

6800 block of South Choctaw Drive. Sept. 26.

Outside equipment fire

1000 block of Monet Drive. Unintentional. Sept. 24.

Passenger vehicle fire

600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $2,800. Unintentional. Sept. 20.

70808

Building fire

4700 block of Jamestown Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Sept. 25.

Passenger vehicle fire

1700 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 23.

