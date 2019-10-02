Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Sept. 20-26:
70802
Building fire
1600 block of North 46th Street. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause under investigation. Sept. 21.
Passenger vehicle fire
4300 block of Washington Avenue. Property loss: $15,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 23.
70806
Cooking fire, confined to container
8800 block of Airline Highway. Contents loss: $1,000. Sept. 21.
Grass fire
6800 block of South Choctaw Drive. Sept. 26.
Outside equipment fire
1000 block of Monet Drive. Unintentional. Sept. 24.
Passenger vehicle fire
600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $2,800. Unintentional. Sept. 20.
70808
Building fire
4700 block of Jamestown Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Sept. 25.
Passenger vehicle fire
1700 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 23.