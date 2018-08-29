Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 17-23:
70802
Hazardous condition, other
3600 block of Capital Heights Avenue. Aug. 18.
700 block of Joplin Avenue. Aug. 18.
Passenger vehicle fire
800 block of Lavinia Street. Unintentional. Aug. 18.
70806
Cooking fire, confined to container
900 block of N. Bon Marche Drive. Aug. 19.
Hazardous condition, other
7600 block of Tom Drive. Aug. 22.
Outside rubbish fire, other
7600 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $300. Aug. 22.
Passenger vehicle fire
600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Aug. 23.
Power line down
600 block of Caddo Street. Aug. 18.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
8100 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $20. Aug. 22.
70808
Hazardous condition, other
7500 block of Perkins Road. Aug. 22.
70809
1400 block of Charlestowne Lane. Aug. 17.
Passenger vehicle fire
1000 block of East Interstate 12. Property loss: $1,500. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Aug. 21.