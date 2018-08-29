Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 17-23:

70802

Hazardous condition, other

3600 block of Capital Heights Avenue. Aug. 18.

700 block of Joplin Avenue. Aug. 18.

Passenger vehicle fire

800 block of Lavinia Street. Unintentional. Aug. 18.

70806

Cooking fire, confined to container

900 block of N. Bon Marche Drive. Aug. 19.

Hazardous condition, other

7600 block of Tom Drive. Aug. 22.

Outside rubbish fire, other

7600 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $300. Aug. 22.

Passenger vehicle fire

600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Aug. 23.

Power line down

600 block of Caddo Street. Aug. 18.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

8100 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $20. Aug. 22.

70808

Hazardous condition, other

7500 block of Perkins Road. Aug. 22.

70809

1400 block of Charlestowne Lane. Aug. 17.

Passenger vehicle fire

1000 block of East Interstate 12. Property loss: $1,500. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Aug. 21.

