LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens to present first Green Stick Workshop
The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is introducing Green Stick Workshops, an initiative to provide hands-on learning about all things green, with the first event set for Feb. 1.
“The workshops provide the community with the opportunity to explore the positive impacts of plants and the environment both indoors and outdoors,” said Jeff Kuehny, resident director at Burden.
Throughout the year, the Botanic Gardens will host a variety of workshops that will provide demonstrations and hands-on learning conducted by garden staff, local experts and affiliated organizations, he said.
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present the inaugural workshop, Basic Pruning Fundamentals, from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1 in the Ione Burden Conference Center.
The presentations are designed for adults, but children will be allowed to accompany parents or guardians.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own pruning shears as well as gloves and long-sleeved shirts for the rose pruning activity.
Attendance for the workshop is limited to the first 60 adults to register. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration at https://greenstickworkshoppruning101.eventbrite.com is required.
Commodity giveaway dates announced
The schedule for the monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors 40-pound box of commodity delivery has been announced.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana identification and income documentation. Try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Call (800) 522-3333 for information.
Multiple sites are available in Baton Rouge. All sites will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway, Friday
- Jewel Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Monday
- Eden Park MLK Community Center, 4141 Gus Young Ave., Tuesday and Jan. 28
- Leo Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St., Jan. 16
Southern University Ag Center is taking orders for Livestock Show meat sales
The Southern University Ag Center’s livestock show office is accepting preorders for nonprocessed choice beef, pork, lamb and goat meats.
All proceeds from the meat sale go directly to the youth participants as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are available for pre-order:
- Whole beef, $2,000
- Half beef, $1,000
- Fourth beef, $500
- Whole pork, $225
- Whole lamb, $200
- Whole goat, $175.
There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, before picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse, according to a news release.
Individuals who don’t pre-order their meat may order during the show’s Special Junior Auction Sale at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The office will deliver the meat to either Cutrer’s Slaughter House in Kentwood, (985) 229-2478 or Rouchers in Plaquemine, (225) 687-4258.
Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.
The 77th Annual State Livestock & Poultry Show will be Feb. 27-29 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge. For information, visit www.suagcenter.com or call the livestock show office at (225) 771-6208.