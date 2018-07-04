Kalaia Tripeaux, a recent Southern University graduate, has been accepted into Penn State’s urban forestry program, where she will pursue a master’s degree.
She will work under collaborator professor Bill Elmendorf with a graduate assistantship of $40,800 annually, according to Dr. Zhu Ning, an endowed professor at Southern.
Her future plans are to earn a master’s degree in human dimensions and natural resources, then a doctorate in another area of agricultural sciences. She hopes to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Tripeaux consistently ranked at the top of urban forestry studies at Southern. She received her bachelor of science degree in urban forestry during commencement exercises on May 11, as well as the title of student marshal for the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Student marshals are students graduating with the highest GPA for their college.
Among Tripeaux’s honors are White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities All-Star, U.S. Department of Agriculture 1890 Institution Scholar, Society of American Foresters Diversity Ambassador, Southern University International Research Experience Global Scholar and Auburn University Graduate Diversity Campus Experience Program Scholar.