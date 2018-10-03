Four professionals — and parents — will share secrets and surprising facts on successful parenting in a free, four-part series during the Christian education hour beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sundays, Oct. 21-Nov. 11, at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge.
On Sunday, Oct, 21, Charlie Frey, who holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Georgia, will speak on "Raising Happy Children in an Anxious World."
Social worker Mary Pesses, a therapist in private practice working with children and adolescents, will offer insights on "Parenting Children for Resilience in Today's Culture" on Oct. 28.
"Spiritual Strength for Parenting" will be addressed by Annie Jung on Nov. 4. Jung is a licensed professional counselor in Louisiana and California, and is director of youth ministries at St. James.
The series concludes Nov. 11 with Eydie Comeaux, an author, educator, professional trainer and speaker, wife of an Episcopal priest, and author of "A Parent's Book of Uncommon Prayer." Comeaux navigates the often-muddy waters of childhood, adolescence, children turned young adults, in-laws, and blending families with the theme "Parenting Parables: The Power of Positivity and Prayer."
The presentations will be on the third floor of Bishops Hall at North Fourth and Florida Streets. For information, contact the church office at church@stjamesbr.org or (225) 387-5141.