Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 28-March 5:

70802

Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire

400 block of Main Street. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 28.

Building fire

1900 block of Kentucky Street. Property loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. March 2.

Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition

300 block of West Garfield Street. March 4.

Fire, other

90 block of East Harrison Street. Cause under investigation. March 2.

Outside equipment fire

2100 block of Plank Road. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 29.

Passenger vehicle fire

3000 block of Jackson Avenue. Property loss: $18,000. Cause under investigation. March 4.

70806

Cooking fire, confined to container

4400 block of Hatcher Avenue. Property loss: $500. Contents loss: $200. March 2.

Road freight or transport vehicle fire

7700 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $70,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. March 2.

70808

Building fire

4500 block of Hyacinth Avenue. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. March 4.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

800 block of Magnolia Wood Avenue. March 3.

70809

Passenger vehicle fire

70 block of East Interstate 12. Property loss: $6,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. March 3.

View comments