Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 28-March 5:
70802
Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
400 block of Main Street. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 28.
Building fire
1900 block of Kentucky Street. Property loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. March 2.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
300 block of West Garfield Street. March 4.
Fire, other
90 block of East Harrison Street. Cause under investigation. March 2.
Outside equipment fire
2100 block of Plank Road. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 29.
Passenger vehicle fire
3000 block of Jackson Avenue. Property loss: $18,000. Cause under investigation. March 4.
70806
Cooking fire, confined to container
4400 block of Hatcher Avenue. Property loss: $500. Contents loss: $200. March 2.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
7700 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $70,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. March 2.
70808
Building fire
4500 block of Hyacinth Avenue. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. March 4.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
800 block of Magnolia Wood Avenue. March 3.
70809
Passenger vehicle fire
70 block of East Interstate 12. Property loss: $6,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. March 3.