Malik Anderson and Shekinah Escort were crowned as Mr. & Miss McKinley High School during the homecoming parade Sept. 30.
The homecoming football game against Broadmoor will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, after the homecoming pep rally at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The McKinley High School Royal Court also includes:
Miss Senior Alacia Jones, escorted by Mr. Senior Evan Jupiter
Miss Junior Taylen Roberts, escorted by Mr. Junior Dre'lan Evans
Miss Sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, escorted by Mr. Sophomore Amiyas Blair
Miss Freshman Kaitlynn Byrd, escorted by Mr. Freshman Dalmeon Washington.
The advisers for the McKinley High School royal court are Lionel Lee Jr. and Charnelle Casma.