The Baton Rouge Orchid Society presented awards to three of its members on Jan. 16 in recognition of their services to the society.
Danna Stone Spayde received the Orchid Digest Diamond Award of Excellence for her 30 years of service.
President Wesley Matthews and Hospitality Chairwoman Nancy Morrison received Awards of Appreciation from the American Orchid Society. Matthews was honored for his work as chairman of the society’s 2018 show. Morrison was recognized for the refreshments that she prepares for the annual shows and monthly society meetings.
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 at 425 Nelson Drive. Its meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month.
Melinda Winans will present a program on edible flowers when Orchids for Seniors meets at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd.
For information and to subscribe to the society's monthly newsletter, visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com.