Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Oct 11-17:
70802
Building fire
600 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $100,000. Intentional. Oct. 11.
600 block of South 10th Street. Unintentional. Oct. 12.
600 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $50,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 13.
Passenger vehicle fire
800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 17.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
Julia Street. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Oct. 16.
0 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Property loss: $9,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Oct. 12.
70808
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
4600 block of Perkins Road. Oct. 11.
70809
Grass fire
200 block of West Interstate 12. Oct. 13.