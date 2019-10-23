Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Oct 11-17:

70802

Building fire

600 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $100,000. Intentional. Oct. 11.

600 block of South 10th Street. Unintentional. Oct. 12.

600 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $50,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 13.

Passenger vehicle fire

800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 17.

Road freight or transport vehicle fire

Julia Street. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Oct. 16.

0 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Property loss: $9,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Oct. 12.

70808

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

4600 block of Perkins Road. Oct. 11.

70809

Grass fire

200 block of West Interstate 12. Oct. 13.

