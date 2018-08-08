Thirty new Girl Scouts badges introduce and encourage girls to explore a variety of experiences and interests.
The new badges include cyber security, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science and space exploration, among others.
“From offering a sampling of the new outdoor and environmental conservation badges at camp to college preparation for our older Girl Scouts, they are gaining the skills to make a real impact and build a lifetime of leadership,” said Jill Pollard, chief development officer of program and properties for Girl Scouts Louisiana East.
The College Knowledge badge, one of the new badges, is dedicated to college exploration and offered to high school Girl Scouts, a news release said. To earn the badge, scouts must learn how to research the college admission process, financial aid, scholarships and more.