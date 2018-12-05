Employees of the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel kicked off the holiday season with their fourth annual Week of Giving. From Nov. 5-9, employees worked with different organizations each day to help give back to Baton Rouge-area communities.
Belle of Baton Rouge employees made 350 brown bag lunches to distribute to the homeless and elderly in the community through programs sponsored by Volunteers of America and the Council on Aging. Employees also donated articles of clothing and more than 50 bags filled with toiletries and personal care items to the Iris Domestic Violence Center and more than 80 personal bags to the Council on Aging for housebound senior citizens of Baton Rouge. A food drive was held for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and more than 400 pounds of food was collected, resulting in more than 300 meals for needy families.
Belle employees got involved with the Baton Rouge community on Nov. 6, when employees went to the Council on Aging and hosted bingo for local seniors and went to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, sorting hundreds of pounds of food.