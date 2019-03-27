Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 15-21:
70802
Building fire
200 block of West Polk Street. Property loss: $75,000. Contents loss: $30,000. Cause under investigation. March 17.
Cooking fire, confined to container
2900 block of Monroe Avenue. March 17.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
2700 block of Convention Street. March 19.
70806
Fire, other
200 block of North 19th Street. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. March 18.
8800 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $1. Contents loss: $1. Unintentional. March 19.
Hazardous condition, other
300 block of Flicker Street. March 17.
1100 block of Longwood Drive. March 16.
Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other
3300 block of Government Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 20.
70808
Building fire
5900 block of Hibiscus Drive. Property loss: $250,000. Contents loss: $150,000. Cause under investigation. March 17.
Fire, other
2000 block of Bay Street. Property loss: $700. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. March 20.
Hazardous condition, other
1800 block of East Lakeshore Drive. March 17.