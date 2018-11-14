Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 2-8:

70802

Building fire

100 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $7,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Nov. 7.

Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition

2100 block of Duncan Drive. Nov. 2.

Hazardous condition, Other

4900 block of Holloway Avenue. Nov. 5.

70806

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

7200 block of Airline Highway. Nov. 6.

70808

Building fire

700 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $55,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 2.

View comments