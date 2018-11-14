Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 2-8:
70802
Building fire
100 block of South 10th Street. Property loss: $7,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Nov. 7.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
2100 block of Duncan Drive. Nov. 2.
Hazardous condition, Other
4900 block of Holloway Avenue. Nov. 5.
70806
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
7200 block of Airline Highway. Nov. 6.
70808
Building fire
700 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $55,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 2.