The Dragon Bytes robotics team at St. George Catholic School in Baton Rouge earned a Judges Award during two recent FIRST Lego League competitions. In the front row, from left, are Reese Perron, Gabriel Serrano, Max Schexnailder and Riley Polito and back row, Beau Legnon, Kenzie Stentiford, Kaiser Stentiford, Lee Dirks, Coy Bruno and Quinn Luu.