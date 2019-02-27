The Dragon Bytes robotics team at St. George Catholic School, in Baton Rouge, earned a Judges Award during two recent FIRST Lego League competitions.
The Judges Award is given at the judges' discretion when a team excels outside the FIRST Lego League Core Award categories.
The Dragon Bytes, a rookie team, received the Judges Award at both the Woodlawn High School and Panthrobotics Qualifier in November and the 2018 Louisiana State Championship at Jesuit High in December. Students on the team are Coy Bruno, Lee Dirks, Beau Legnon, Quinn Luu, Reese Perron, Gabriel Serrano, Riley Serrano, Max Schexnailder, Kenzie Stentiford and Kaiser Stentiford; their mentors are Richelle Decuir and Jenny Bruno.
To prepare for the Into Orbit competition, the students designed modifications to a space helmet to help protect astronauts' brain, head and eyes from radiation. They also built a tribot named George, which completed missions such as space travel, solar panel array, extraction and escape velocity during the 2.5 minutes allotted at competition.